Woman causes accident after suffering medical emergency, deputies say

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Potsdam woman died following an accident in Canton Friday, but authorities say her death was not the result of the crash.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 55-year-old Karen Rivers suffered a medical emergency while she was driving on Route 11 in the town of Canton.
Her vehicle went off the road and came to a stop. None of the passengers reported any injuries.
Rivers was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later transferred to Upstate University Hospital, where she died, deputies say, “of a condition not related to the accident.”
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Canton village police, the Canton Fire Department, and the Canton Rescue Squad.
