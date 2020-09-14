Woman charged with attempted assault, resisting arrest & animal cruelty

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Norwood woman was charged following an alleged domestic incident at her home over the weekend.
Norwood village police say 38-year-old Heather Merrill was charged with third-degree attempted assault, cruelty to animals, and resisting arrest.
Police did not provide details of the incident, which was at Merrill’s 5 Spring Street home on Sunday.
Merrill was arraigned by Morristown town court and released on her own recognizance. She will answer the charges in Potsdam town court at a later date.
A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.
Norwood police were assisted by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, state police, Norfolk police, and members of the Potsdam Rescue Squad.
