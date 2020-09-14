Your Turn: feedback on Samaritan layoffs, fall sports & YMCA

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Samaritan Health laid off 51 employees and made other cost-cutting changes, citing the economic fallout from COVID-19:
So sad during this time of need.
Helen Taylor
We are already working crazy hours with inadequate staff!! This is very unsafe.
Toni Denner
How much of this shortfall had to do with the malware attack and nothing to do with COVID-19?
Josh Fitzgerald
Section III Athletics says fall sports, which have a low to moderate risk of spreading COVID-19, will be able to start practice on September 21. School districts are allowed to opt out of the fall sports season if they wish. Meanwhile, high-risk fall sports are postponed until 2021:
One game, or season, is not worth risking a potential lifetime of disability. They are kids, not professional athletes.
Storm Cilley
Jefferson County has had...1 death! In that same time period, there have been over 100 overdoses...This is why these kids need sports!
Barry Zimmer
Senator Chuck Schumer is pushing for Jefferson County and the YMCA to receive a $9 million grant from the Department of Defense:
Why should the YMCA get any grant from the DOD? They are not providing defense of any kind. This is why our country is trillions in debt.
Tena Wood
A DOD grant is absolutely appropriate; a lot of military families benefit from use of the YMCA.
Christine C BC
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.