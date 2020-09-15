Betty A. Charleson, 89, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Betty A. Charleson, 89, of 291 Russell-Turnpike Road, peacefully passed away, Sunday morning, September 13, 2020 at her home with her beloved dog, Daisy at her side.
Betty was born on January 19, 1931 at the family home in West Parishville, the daughter of the late Frederick “Ted” and Esther M. (Lottie) Foster. She attended rural schools in Parishville before going to Parishville-Hopkinton Central School. On November 22, 1958, she married Raymond R. Charleson in Newton, New Jersey. He predeceased her on December 15, 2019.
As a young woman, Betty worked at the California Fruit Market and a bakery in Downtown Potsdam. After her marriage, she and her late husband operated the Charleson Trailer Park in West Parishville for many years as well as raising her children. Betty enjoyed camping, antique cars, cooking, her beloved animals, and cherished the memories and time she was able to be with her family.
Betty is survived by her children, Larry and Margaret Charleson of Parishville; Betsy and Robert Robar of Potsdam; Sally Charleson and Roger Law of Colton; Penny and Jerry Thomas of Colton; Randy Charleson of Parishville; and Pamela Charleson of Parishville; her grandchildren, Travis, Hunter, Michael, Bobbi-Jo, Buddy, Elizabeth, Sarah, Garrett, Calli, Mitch, and Kelsey; several great and great great grandchildren; her brother, Leonard Foster of Parishville; and her sister-in-law, Faye Foster of Brasher.
She is also survived by her stepchildren, Belinda and John LaBrake of Florida; Reatha and William Bouchey; DonnaLee Severance of Alabama; Raymond and Julie Charleson of Parishville; and Cynthia Charleson of Alabama; several step grandchildren; step great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam on Friday 1-2:30 PM. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville. Services will be attendance controlled and those attending are required to where face coverings and observe social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Potsdam Humane Society or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
