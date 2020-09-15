Couple shares secret of 70-year marriage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A local couple is getting ready to celebrate 70 years of marriage.
Clarence and Mary Reardon live together at Samaritan’s Summit Village in Watertown.
On Wednesday, the pair will celebrate 7 decades together.
Originally from Mannsville and Sandy Creek, the happy couple met in their teens, married in 1950, and had two children.
They say they’ve had a wonderful time doing it all hand in hand.
They have some advice for young couples.
“I would say never go to bed mad and if you start to have an argument, stop and say to yourself, is it worth it,” said Mary.
“You know the best thing - a happy wife, a happy life,” said Clarence.
The two say they look forward to celebrating their next milestone - their 75th wedding anniversary.
