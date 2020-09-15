Duane L. “Joby” Richards, Sr., 77, of Massena

Joby is survived by his loving children Jody and husband Ronald Hoerner, Duane L. Jr. and wife Kelli Richards both of Massena, NY and Denise and husband Kevin Poliquin of Montgomery, AL. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren Hayden Hoerner, Molli and Allison Richards and Ava Poliquin. Joby is also survived by his sister Darleen O’Brien of Massena, NY, his stepbrother Lloyd Simon, along with several nieces and nephews.