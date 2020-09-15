Duane L. “Joby” Richards, Sr., 77, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Duane L. “Joby” Richards, Sr. passed, age 77, of State Highway 56, Massena passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Crouse hospital in Syracuse, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Raymond’s Church with Rev. Andrew J. Amyot officiating. Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Friday September 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Joby was born to the late Gerald and Margaret (Stephenson) Richards in Potsdam, NY on July 25, 1943. Joby was a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk High School in 1962 and later enlisted into the United States Navy returning home honorably after serving his country proudly. He was married for 50 years to his loving bride Nancy Agen on January 20, 1967 at St. Raymond’s Church with the late Rev. Waterhouse officiating.
Duane was employed with ALCOA where he began in the Pot Rooms, moving on to equipment operator in construction maintenance where he retired after 38 years of service in 2005. Joby was a Lifetime member of the American Legion Post No. 925 in Norfolk, NY.
Joby is survived by his loving children Jody and husband Ronald Hoerner, Duane L. Jr. and wife Kelli Richards both of Massena, NY and Denise and husband Kevin Poliquin of Montgomery, AL. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren Hayden Hoerner, Molli and Allison Richards and Ava Poliquin. Joby is also survived by his sister Darleen O’Brien of Massena, NY, his stepbrother Lloyd Simon, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Nancy in March of 2017, his sister Dawn Boice, stepsister Mary Reynolds, and stepbrother James Simon.
Family and friends are welcome to share online condolences and memories of Joby by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
