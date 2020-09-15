Fire destroys Canton garage

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A large garage in the town of Canton was destroyed by fire late Monday afternoon.
The garage at 796 Sykes Road was engulfed by flames when firefighters pulled up.
It took about half an hour to get it under control and an hour to douse the last of the flames.
When firefighters first arrived, they were also worried about a nearby barn catching fire.
“That was our main concern when we first got here, get the exposures taken care of and then put the fire out, just a surround and drown,” Morley Fire Chief Michael Perkins. “Pulled out two-and-a-half and an inch-and-three quarter hose and attacked it from the outside.”
Firefighters from Canton, West Potsdam, and Rensselaer Falls helped Morley firefighters battle the blaze.
