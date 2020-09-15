Firefighter back in north country after battling blazes in Nebraska, South Dakota

TOWN OF HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A state Department of Environmental Conservation wildland firefighter from St. Lawrence County is back in the north country after going westward to battle blazes.
James Canevari says he was part of a crew fighting the 400 acre Aristocrat Fire in Nebraska and the Bear Fire in South Dakota, which burned up to 10 acres.
Canevari has more than a decade of experience as a wildland firefighter. He says he fought wildfires in California in 2017 and wants to help on the West Coast now.
“I would’ve stayed out there. All of us would’ve stayed out there and just went straight to California, Oregon, wherever they needed us. That’s basically what drives us, is helping other regardless of the risk,” said Canevari.
Canevari says COVID-19 policies have reduced the size of firefighter teams from 20 to 10.
