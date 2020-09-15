Fort Drum man accused of animal cruelty

TOWN OF LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Fort Drum man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a storage unit without water.
State police arrested 21 year old Matthew Majestic on Monday.
Troopers were called to a locked storage unit on Route 11 in the town of LeRay on September 1 after someone reported hearing an animal whining inside.
Police found a German Shepard inside the unit. There was also a large bowl of dog food, but no water.
Following a medical evaluation from a local veterinarian, it was determined that the dog was approximately 30 pounds underweight, had a severe flea infection, and an internal parasite, which is likely the cause of the dog being underweight.
Majestic was issued a ticket to appear in LeRay Town Court on October 21.
