Governor Cuomo says he won’t ban trick-or-treating on Halloween

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You’ve seen the Halloween costumes and candy in the stores, but you’ve probably wondered if trick-or-treating will even be allowed this year because of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he will not ban little ghosts and goblins from going door to door.
“I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door. I don’t think that’s appropriate. You have neighbors - if you want to go knock on your neighbor’s door, God bless you and I’m not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I’m not gonna tell you you can’t take your child to the neighborhood, I’m not going to do that - I’ll give you my advice and guidance and then you will make a decision what you do that night,” said Cuomo.
The governor made the remarks during an interview with News 12 Long Island.
