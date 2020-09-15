A hint of fall-like weather

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s throughout the north country Tuesday morning.
There’s a frost advisory fin effect or Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties until 9 a.m.
A freeze warning for parts of the Adirondacks also ends at 9 a.m.
It will be a sunny day with highs in the mid-60s.
It won’t be as cold Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.
Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
We’ll have sunny skies Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It will be in the 50s on Friday and Saturday and in the 60s for Sunday and Monday.
