CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Keith W. “Popeye” Noble, 84, of Canton died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020 after being stricken at home.
Pop was born September 5, 1936 in Canton, a son of the late Loys and Jessie (Culbertson) Noble. He attended Canton Country Schools. If he wasn’t farming, he was thinking about farming. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling; hunting, and was a member of the Clear Pond Hunting Club. Some of his most precious time was spent with friends, family, especially his grandchildren and with his beloved Elizabeth Pickett, who passed in March of 2017 after 17 wonderful years together.
Pop in survived by a son, Bryan (Suzanne Sloan) Noble; four daughters, Laurie Noble; Sue (Bernie) Morse; Renee (Les) Armstrong and Kelly (Lucas) Sagarin; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Also surviving are three brothers, Weldon, Neil and Merle Noble and a sister, Janice Sibbitts, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Corey Noble on September 11, 1989, by brothers, Morley, Harold and Glen and by sisters, Viola, Lorrinae and Lucy.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Jerusalem Cemetery on Lincoln Road.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Canton Rescue Squad, 77 Riverside Drive; Canton, New York or online at www.cantonfireandrescue.com. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Keith W. “Popeye” Noble are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
