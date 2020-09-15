Keith W. “Popeye” Noble, 84, of Canton

Pop was born September 5, 1936 in Canton, a son of the late Loys and Jessie (Culbertson) Noble. He attended Canton Country Schools. If he wasn’t farming, he was thinking about farming. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling; hunting, and was a member of the Clear Pond Hunting Club. Some of his most precious time was spent with friends, family, especially his grandchildren and with his beloved Elizabeth Pickett, who passed in March of 2017 after 17 wonderful years together.