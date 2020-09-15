Lewis County’s manager doesn’t see huge tax hike on horizon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Even in a world of potential COVID-related cuts from the state, Lewis County’s manager doesn’t see a drastic tax increase coming for property owners.
County legislators voted Tuesday to override the state’s 2 percent tax cap at a committee level, saying it’s a formality. Governor Cuomo has warned New York will likely cut funding to local governments by 20 percent if the state doesn’t get financial help from Washington, D.C. in the next stimulus bill.
Even with that scenario out there, County Manager Ryan Piche doesn’t see Lewis County needing to break the tax cap.
“Typically what we do is get the process started and then once the budget is finalized, we roll it back. We haven’t gone over the tax levy ever in Lewis County, the tax cap and since 2014, Lewis County never gone over the 2 percent limit and I don’t anticipate that will be the case this year,” he said.
Tuesday’s decision to override the tax cap needs full board approval. Legislators will take that vote October 6.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.