Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade - Reimagined?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Remember being a kid and getting up on Thanksgiving morning and watching the Macy’s day parade live from New York City? The huge crowds, the huge balloons, the spectacular floats? Well, not so much, this year.
Something is still going on, but the event is massively scaled down and changed--there will be no live commentators - a gig often coveted by celebrities and no massive crowds.
For details on what the event will look like, check out these articles:
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.