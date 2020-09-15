Murland C. Chesbrough, 87, of Nicholville

Murland was always keeping busy, enjoyed woodworking, building birdhouses, repairing anything that needed fixing, he loved mowing the lawn and caring for his yard. He was a particularly good neighbor and would do anything for anyone. Murland had a knack for creating friendships and especially telling stories. He liked motorcycles and in his leisure time enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. He found comfort and loved his three cats: Simon, Chloe, and Mable.