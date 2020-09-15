Murland C. Chesbrough, 87, of Nicholville

NICHOLVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Murland C. Chesbrough, 87 years, passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020 at the Canton – Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Murland was born in Dickinson, on Sunday September 3, 1933, son of the late Leslie and Lilas (Russaw) Chesbrough. He married Marilyn (Raymond) Chesbrough on Sep 4, 1953 at the Nicholville United Methodist Church, sharing a mutual respect and love for one another just shy of 67 years. They now are resting together forever as Marilyn passed earlier this year on June 29.
For 33 years Murland worked as a Foreman at Reynolds Metals in Massena, retiring in 1992. He was also a veteran of the Army.
Murland was always keeping busy, enjoyed woodworking, building birdhouses, repairing anything that needed fixing, he loved mowing the lawn and caring for his yard. He was a particularly good neighbor and would do anything for anyone. Murland had a knack for creating friendships and especially telling stories. He liked motorcycles and in his leisure time enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. He found comfort and loved his three cats: Simon, Chloe, and Mable.
Most recently he was fond of attending the First Christian Church in Brushton as well as the friendships that were cultivated there.
He is survived his children; Kathy and Mike Lahendro of Potsdam, Ron and Annie Chesbrough of Cazenovia, Sheryll and Alan Goble of Brushton and James Chesbrough of Moira, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by five brothers: Bernard, Leon, Leslie Jr., John, and Harold Chesbrough; 2 sisters, Iola Kumm, and Gyneth Burwell; and 2 daughters – in – law, Marcia Stewart Chesbrough and Francesca Boyea Chesbrough.
There will be no visitation. Murland’s Funeral Service will be celebrated at the First Christian Church in Brushton on Thursday September 24 at 1:00 PM.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to Murlands nurses: Shania, Robin, Emily, Katie, and Renee for all the comforting end of life care that was received; it was deeply appreciated.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to: Tri – Town Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238 Brasher Falls, NY 13613. Memories and condolences can be shared with Murland’s family at www.hammillfh.com.
