2 new COVID cases reported in St. Lawrence County, 0 in Jefferson & Lewis

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Tuesday.
In St. Lawrence County, 2 new cases were confirmed, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 307.
Officials said 7 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 296 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 51,549 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County announced no new cases on Tuesday.
No one is hospitalized; 4 people are in mandatory isolation and 18 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 247 positive cases and performed 18,525 tests.
The county says 242 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Tuesday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 65.
