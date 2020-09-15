Section X okays soccer & cross country, delays swimming

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Section X said Tuesday its 24-member school districts in have made a “collective decision” to move forward with an abbreviated fall sports season starting as early as September 21.
The state says schools can play only low- or moderate-risk sports at this time to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Section X says this will include the sports of soccer and cross country for the fall 2020 season.
“Every district has the ability to add, delete, modify their participation or levels of participation, as well. And we do that on an annual basis with our office. We basically go on what was offered the previous year unless they indicate that they’re not offering that sport and if there is a change, we try to get it done at least two weeks prior to the start of the season. So we’ve had to be very flexible in trying to accommodate all of the districts,” said Normandin.
Junior varsity and modified teams will be considered one week after the varsity startup, officials said.
“The levels of participation really haven’t been discussed yet. We have just basically an outline right now that our objective is to get the varsity season started with practices and to map out a varsity schedule for soccer and cross country. The discussion on JV and modified is contingent on the success level of the varsity practices,” said Carl Normandin, Section X director.
High-risk sports such as football, volleyball, and cheer leading will be considered for a make-up season in the spring, according to Section X.
Swimming is considered low-risk, but due to logistical concerns the girls' season will move from the fall to the spring, officials said.
Section X includes schools in all of St. Lawrence County and portions of Lewis and Franklin counties.
