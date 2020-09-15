6 states come off NY’s quarantine list, Puerto Rico added

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed from New York state’s COVID-19 travel advisory. The Northern Mariana Islands have also been removed. Puerto Rico has been added.
“When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that’s good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. “Make no mistake: We must continue to be New York Tough and stay smart. Wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing is what tamed this beast in New York and we must keep it up.”
The full, updated travel advisory list is below:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
