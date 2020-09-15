SUNY Potsdam begins testing all students for COVID-19

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam will regularly test all of its on-campus and local students for COVID-19 starting today (Tuesday).
The college will test all its students this week and half its students each week after that. That way, every student will be tested every other week.
All students living on campus or within 15 miles will be tested. This week, around 2,000 on-campus and local students will be tested.
The testing is in partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
It’s called pooled saliva testing. Students can test themselves using saliva swabs and the swabs of 10 to 25 people are screened in one test.
If a “pool” tests positive, Upstate can immediately test the individual samples in that pool to determine who is positive and needs to isolate.
Student who refuse to be tested will be asked to return to their homes to study virtually.
The ramped-up testing follows COVID-19 outbreaks at SUNY Oneonta, where all students were sent home, and SUNY Oswego, where officials are taking measures to avoid following in Oneonta’s footsteps.
So far this semester, SUNY Potsdam has completed more than 2,000 tests of its students, with three positive results. All three cases have completed their isolation periods and were cleared by health officials.
