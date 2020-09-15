United Way to hold virtual town hall meeting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - United Way of Northern New York is holding a virtual town hall meeting next week on justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.
Jamie Cox talked about it during an interview for 7 News This Morning. You can see that interview in the video above.
The free online event features Fox News host Juan Williams, a Black journalist who has interviewed every president since Ronald Reagan.
It’s at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24. The Zoom meeting is limited to 500 participants.
Note: a graphic in the video has an incorrect day for the event.
You can reserve a spot by registering at unitedway-nny.org. You can also find out more on the United Way’s Facebook page.
