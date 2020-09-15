Village elections across the north country: Here’s the results

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many village elections that were supposed to take place earlier in the year were delayed.
A handful of races took place in the north country Tuesday, here are those results:
In St. Lawrence County, Norwood had two village trustee seats open with four candidates running.
Incumbent Trustee, Democrat Mike DiVincenzo, took the first trustee seat with 78 votes.
Republican Matt Tebo won the second trustee seat with 83 votes.
Gene Michael Knowlton and Erin Labarge were also up for the positions. Knowlton had 65 votes, Labarge had 34.
The mayor’s race was uncontested, with incumbent Tim Levinson getting 109 votes and retaining his position.
In Lewis County, Copenhagen had 3 candidates vying for 2 open trustee seats. With 101 people voting, both seats were won by incumbents.
Kim Vogt got 69 votes and Ben Shambo got 58. Outpacing Kasimir Bigda who got 24 votes, and a strong showing from a write-in candidate, Mark Souva, who got 34.
In Castorland, elections for Mayor, and three trustees ran all unopposed.
Marvin Moser was voted in for mayor with 17 votes.
With 17 votes, Richard Diller was voted in for a 3-year term as a trustee.
Scott Moshier and Heidi Lehman were each voted in for a 4-year trustee term with 17 and 15 votes respectively.
This page will be updated as we learn more.
