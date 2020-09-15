From 29 to 8 as Watertown city manager field narrows

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city officials are narrowing the applicant pool for a permanent city manager.
The city council met in executive session Monday night with John Krol, a former Ogdensburg city manager who is assisting the city in the hiring process.
Mayor Jeff Smith says the city now has a list of eight candidates who will be interviewed by Zoom or in person next weekend.
That’s narrowed down from the 29 applicants who applied for the position.
One applicant is interim city manager Ken Mix, who was appointed to the position in January after former city manager Rick Finn resigned.
Smith would not comment if Mix is still in the running, saying council does not discuss applicants.
But Smith says he’s happy with their options.
“I think that the process is going very smooth,” Smith said. “I think Mr. Krol presented us with great background information and resumes on the candidates. There were some very highly qualified candidates which is good to know and have.”
Smith says after these eight interviews, there will be a final round of interviews.
He says he hopes to have a decision by November.
