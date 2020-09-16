All Jefferson County schools postpone fall sports until March, Lewis County schools move forward

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County school districts have decided to postpone all fall sports until March 1, 2021. This decision also affects Sandy Creek Central School District in Oswego County.
Meanwhile, all schools in Lewis County will begin their low- and moderate-risk athletics this September 21, which is permitted under state rules.
Individual school districts began making announcements about their individual decisions on their Facebook pages Wedesday afternoon.
For example, Indian River Central School District posted, “The substantial risks associated with holding such events and the possibility that they may lead to COVID-19 outbreaks or exposure is too great to ignore.”
It added that it will instead begin offering in-district intramural sports and other extracurricular activities in the coming weeks.
Alexandria Central School said, “Soccer, which is the only fall sport at ACS, clearly cannot be played while maintaining social distancing. It is not responsible to put students at risk as we wait to see what happens with infection rates in the region.”
Not long after individual schools announced their decisions, superintendents of Jefferson County and Sandy Creek school districts issued a statement saying, in part, “This is unfortunately not a normal year, and it is safe to say that we are all still experiencing the negative impacts of uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic. Therefore we cannot, in good conscience, operate under a business as usual model.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.