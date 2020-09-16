Free webinar on women in agriculture open to public

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A webinar on successful women in agriculture is coming up this month.
Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay Matteson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss the event. Watch his interview above.
It’s part of the 2020 Farmers Luncheon Webinar series and will be held on September 24 from noon to 1 p.m.
The webinar is open to anyone interested in learning about three young women’s journey into their respective agricultural careers.
Anyone interested in signing up for the free webinar should visit www.agricultureevents.com.
Matteson, who will act as webinar host, will interview the guests and the audience is welcome to submit questions that are integrated into the conversation.
The guests include:
- Allyson Jones–Brimmer - a Jefferson County native who was involved in FFA at an early age. She currently serves as Director of Operations for the U.S. Beet Sugar Association, which represents the nation’s beet sugar cooperatives in Washington, DC. Prior to joining U.S. Beet, Allyson worked as director of industry relations for the Animal Agriculture Alliance. The Alliance is a nationwide nonprofit organization working to bridge the communication gap between farm and fork. She previously worked as a crop insurance agent at Farm Credit East. Allyson holds a B.S. in animal science and agricultural science education and an M.A.T. in agricultural education from Cornell University.
- Ashley Willits - a Lewis County native who grew up on the family’s farm raising dairy heifers and Boer goats. Ashley graduated from Tarleton State University, is a former National FFA Officer and current Deputy Director of External and Intergovernmental Affairs at the United States Department of Agriculture.
- Casey Porter - a fourth generation member of Porterdale Farms in Rodman. She has long been passionate about cows and the dairy industry, having grown up heavily involved in 4-H, FFA, and the Dairy Princess Program. Upon graduating from Cornell University, Casey returned to the home farm where she currently works as a herdsperson.
