George R. Smithers, 78, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for George R. Smithers, age 78, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 12:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Smithers passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of hospice. George is survived by his wife, Lorraine Smithers of Ogdensburg, NY; his five sons, George Smithers and his companion, Kevin Clayton of Cape Cod, MA, Greg Smithers of Florida, Mark Smithers of Florida, Cory Smithers and his wife, Karen, of Ogdensburg, NY and Erik Brossoit and his wife, Angela of Heuvelton, NY; three sisters, Jean Skidds of Ogdensburg, NY, Eunice Curry of Ogdensburg, NY and Bethany Wayett of Heuvelton, NY; one brother, Quinten Smithers of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren, Kurtis Smithers, Taylor Smithers, Rhys Brossoit, Lilliann Brossoit, Thorin Brossoit and Kylie Smithers and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by six brothers, Wendell Harper, Guy Harper, David Smithers, Vernon Smithers, Ellis Smithers, Delmar Smithers and Donald Smithers and five sisters, June Hazelton, Arlene Adams, Betty Simpson, Louise LaFave and Beverly Gladle. George was born on August 17, 1942, in Heuvelton, NY, the son of Enos and Thelma Middlemiss Smithers. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School. George married Elizabeth O’Donahue, later ending in divorce. He later married Lorraine Gidney in November of 1988. Mr. Smithers was employed by Pepsi-Cola Bottlers for forty-five years. George loved his dogs, vegetable gardening and mowing the lawn. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Zafar, Northern Lights, Lincare and the Angels among us at the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center – they are awesome. Donations may be made in George’s name to Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.