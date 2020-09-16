LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joseph M. Kenealy, 61, of Lowville, died on Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020, at Lewis County General Hospital.
Joe was born on June 28, 1959, in Lowville, the son of the late George Lawrence and Beatrice Amelia (Price) Kenealy. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School, class of 1977. He married Marcia J. Manzer on November 5, 1983, at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Houseville, with Rev. Paschal Rys, Pastor officiating. Joe owned and operated a dairy farm on State Route 26 transitioning to dairy replacement and crops.
His life was farming. He loved old movies and watching football and tennis.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia, and their three children, Raechel E. Kenealy; Joseph A. Kenealy; and Kevin P. Kenealy and his fiancé Ashleigh Brockway; his sister, Mary (Ted) Yancey; his brothers, Michael J. Kenealy; James M. (Missy) Kenealy; and Patrick J. (Lynne) Kenealy; nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brother, John Joseph Kenealy.
Joe was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where a funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12 noon. Please wear a mask and follow current guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martinsburg Fire Department, PO Box 143, Martinsburg, NY 13404.
