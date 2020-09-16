Man accused of criminal mischief at SPCA

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of trying to get to bottles and cans that had been donated to the Jefferson County SPCA.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 27 year old Jack Iams allegedly used bolt cutters to cut a padlock off a dumpster containing the redeemable bottles and cans.
The dumpster was at the SPCA’s shelter on Water Street in Watertown.
Iams was charged with criminal mischief, arraigned in Pamelia town court, and released to appear back in that court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.