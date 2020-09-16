WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Martin (Marty) Schneider, 72, of Watertown, passed away suddenly on September 14, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
He was born on December 30, 1947, in Steyr, Austria, son of John and Rosina (Gubesch) Schneider. In November 1951, Martin and his family moved to Watertown where he graduated from Watertown High School in 1966.
He entered the US Army on August 3, 1967 in Fort Dix, NJ. Martin served one year in Vietnam just outside Saigon. Upon returning home he finished out his military service at Fort Bliss, TX. He was honorably discharged on August 6, 1970 and received the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal and he was a Rifle Marksman.
Martin returned to Watertown and worked at Bomax from 1970 until 1987 and then again from 1990 to 2003, retiring as assistant foreman. He then worked at Bolton’s Pharmacy in Watertown for many years.
He enjoyed sports. He had been a member of several Bowling Leagues and Golf Leagues. He was an avid fan of NYS sports, and would root for local high school teams, local minor league teams, and the pros. He was so happy that he was able to attend a Super Bowl game.
Marty attended many concerts, tours, luncheons, and various events offered throughout the area. He enjoyed traveling. He went on many trips, including Alaska and Hawaii, and loved to find new ways to get to a familiar place.
He was probably happiest when he was able to spend time with Kay Graham, whom he lovingly called his lady friend. Family was important to him and he was proud to be “Grandpa Schneider” to Kay’s granddaughters Faith and Olivia.
Marty was a proud and patriotic veteran. He would always thank uniformed service members and veterans for their service. He was a friend to many people and would be willing to help any way that he could. Even at this time he is helping by being an organ donor.
He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, a member of the Watertown American Legion Post 61, and many other community organizations.
He is survived by his four siblings: John (Eileen) Schneider, Balston Lake, NY, Rosina Mulligan, New Baltimore, NY, Michael (Deborah) Schneider, Milton Mills, NH, and Marie Franklin, De Pere, WI; his nieces, Erika (Karlan) Armstrong, Laura (Brian) Purser, nephews Bret (Adrienne) Mulligan, Christian Schneider; his grandnieces and nephew, Jordan and Spencer Armstrong, Eleanor Mulligan, his aunt, Katherine Graffi, several cousins and many friends.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by his long- time companion, Kay Graham, a brother-in-law, James Franklin and a grand nephew, Alexander Armstrong.
Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in N. Watertown Cemetery with military honors.
Donations may be made to American Legion Post 61 138 Sterling St., Watertown, NY 13601, Concordia Lutheran Church 818 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Honor Flight PO Box 591 Syracuse, NY 13209.
The family are requiring all family and friends to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
