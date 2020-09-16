Morning Checkup: opioid addictions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s been a rise in opioid addictions this year.
Jefferson County Public Health planner Steve Jennings and Community Services director Tim Ruetten talked about the problem and the services available for people who want to break their addiction cycles.
This year may be Jefferson County’s worst year for fatal overdoses and it’s a problem that’s increasing nationwide.
The increase may be due to people feeling isolated because of COVID-19 and drug dealers preying on people with stimulus money.
Here are a couple of services available for addicts:
- Anchor Recovery Center of Northern New York, 315-836-3460
- Samaritan Addiction Services, 315-779-5060
