8 new coronavirus cases reported in tri-county region, 2 hospitalized

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Wednesday.
In St. Lawrence County, 4 new cases were confirmed, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 311.
Officials said 10 cases are active and one person is hospitalized.
According to the county, 297 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 51,816 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County announced 4 new cases on Wednesday.
One person is hospitalized; 7 people are in mandatory isolation and 24 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 251 positive cases and performed 18,733 tests.
The county says 242 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Wednesday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 65.
