Report: U.S.-Canadian border restrictions could extend to November

TORONTO, ONTARIO. (WWNY) - According to a report, the U.S. and Canada are expected to extend existing border restrictions until November.
CTV News in Canada cites unnamed senior government officials as sources of this information.
The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March.
Over the months, the travel restrictions have been extended several times due to concerns about COVID-19.
The latest extension was set to expire on September 21.
However, sources told CTV News “the restrictions will remain in place until it is felt that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.”
The report says there’s a surge of COVID-19 cases in Ontario and Quebec and points out the U.S. leads the world in coronavirus cases and deaths.
