Richard J. Gasque, 51, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard J. Gasque, 51, passed away at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility on Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
Calling hours are 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Lowville. A closing prayer will be at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Richard to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons Street, East Syracuse, NY13057 or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
Richard is survived by his mother, Mary Stelmach of Lowville; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna and Wayne Ortlieb of Beaver Falls, Ann Marie and Darrin Kolyer of Long Island, NY; a niece, two nephews, aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, and his Jeb’s family. He is predeceased by his father, Pierre' H. Gasque.
Richard was born on July 12, 1969 in Smithtown, NY, a son of the late Pierre' H. Gasque and Mary A. Stelmach. He attended school on Long Island, moving to Lowville in the 1990′s. He worked for Jeb’s in Lowville for over 15 years. Richard was known as the Nature Boy. He was a Ric Flair wrestling fan. Richard enjoyed playing video games, watching wrestling, fishing and scratch off lottery tickets.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
