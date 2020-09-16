WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ruth E. (Doxtater) Farrell, 76, of Watertown passed away on Tuesday September 15th, 2020 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements are entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
She was born in Watertown on January 29th, 1944 (along with her twin brother Robert) to the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Doolittle) Doxtater.
After her education in Antwerp, NY and Indian River Central Schools she married Gerald Farrell who was killed in combat in Vietnam in 1967.
She resided in Watertown for most of her life until moving to Florida where she loved the warmer weather. She returned to Watertown in 2004.
Ruthie worked in restaurants while in Watertown. She enjoyed the football season, especially the Buffalo Bills, working on puzzles, and her art projects. Her TV interests were documentaries and movie channels. She was very well liked by many who knew her.
She is survived by her brother Robert (Linda) Doxtater, her sisters Sally J. Doxtater and Karen A. Culbertson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents, sister and brother in law: Linda and Lee Miller, and a nephew Jon Miller.
As per her wishes there will not be calling hours or a service. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery at a later date.

