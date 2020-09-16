Sandra V. Kasmarcik, 77, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sandra V. Kasmarcik, 77, of Commercial Street, passed away, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born on April 10, 1943 in Kingston, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Albert Francis and Marjorie Vivian Dickinson Adrian. She attended school in Pennsylvania.
Sandra married David Kasmarcik.
In her early years, she worked in a shoe factory in Binghamton, NY.
A former member of the American Legion Ladies Auxilary, Binghamton, NY, she also enjoyed needlepoint and bowling.
Survivors include three sons, Joseph Kasmarcik and Mark Kasmarcik, both of Theresa, NY and David Kasmarcik, Jr., Texas; four grandchildren, David, III, Tonya, Melissa and Josh; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Steier, Alexandria Bay, NY; a brother, Larry Adrian, Nevada.
Her parents, her husband, a sister, Sylvia Steier and a brother, Butch Adrian passed away previously.
There will be no calling hours or service at this time.
Arrangement are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall on the top left.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.