State extends health enrollment period to Dec. 31.
Health insurance (Source: MGN)
By Associated Press | September 16, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 11:42 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Uninsured New Yorkers can now apply for health insurance coverage through the end of the year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday those people can apply for coverage through New York’s health insurance marketplace or directly through insurers.

The special enrollment period will run through December 31.

State health officials and insurers say they’re offering the special enrollment period so people don’t avoid seeking testing or medical care because of lack of health insurance coverage.

