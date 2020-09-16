State’s economy can’t open more without risking another outbreak, Cuomo says

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state’s economy is about as open as it can be and still manage the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was the message from Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday morning.
He said many businesses have opened already, “but every business wants to be open” and “New Yorkers want to get back to life.”
The governor has been under pressure to allow movie theaters and concert venues to open, as well as to allow businesses with density restrictions, such as restaurants, to open fully.
“We’re not yet at a point where we can get back to normal life,” he said. “It’s just a fact.”
What’s holding the state back, he said, is the infection rate, which, until Monday, had been under 1 percent for about five weeks.
“We don’t want to see the COVID infection rate go over 1 percent for any period of time,” he said, calling that a manageable level.
The infection rate on Monday was right at 1 percent. On Tuesday, it was down to .87 percent, “so we are right up at that limit of 1 percent,” the governor said.
The idea, he said, is to “do as much economic activity as you can without going back into an outbreak crisis,” because if that happens, the economy would have to be shut down again.
“That is the last thing we want to do,” Cuomo said.
“We are doing as much as we can and still managing the infection rate,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.