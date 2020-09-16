Sunny & warm today, then fall-like weather

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fall is less than a week away and it’s going to feel like it for the rest of this week and into the weekend.
Except for today.
Wednesday started in the 40s and 50s and will end up in the low-70s under mostly sunny skies.
It clouds up overnight and there’s a 30 percent chance of rain into Thursday morning. It should clear up into the afternoon. Highs will be around 60 degrees.
It will be sunny Friday through Tuesday.
Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s on Friday and Saturday and in the 60s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
