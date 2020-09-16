Susan A. Moore, 67, of Hailesboro

HAILESBORO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Susan A. Moore, age 67, of Hailesboro, passed away on September 15, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
There will be a graveside service held in Hailesboro Cemetery on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Susan was born on December 6, 1952 in Gouverneur to the late Sheldon Payne and Dora Hutton. She attended Indian River Central School and earned her GED at a later date and graduated from Mater Dai College after studying accounting.
Susan married George R. Moore on February 15, 1978 at her parents' home in Oxbow with Donald Hull officiating. The couple worked together in foster care. George passed away on January 10, 2018. A previous marriage ended in divorce.
Mrs. Moore worked in Accounting for E.J. Noble Hospital and as the assistant manager for Ames Department Stores in Gouverneur and Canton. She also had worked at the Gouverneur Country Club.
Susan played trains and went on senior citizen trips with her sister and brother-in-law, enjoyed tending to her guinea hens and ducks, and loved to bake.
She is survived by her 10 children, Joshua Moore, Casey Moore, Anthony Moore, Donald Moore, William Moore, Jamie Eggleston, Chad Eggleston, Julie Newcombe, Amy Hubbard, and Judith Moore and 5 step children, Thomas Moore, James Moore, Georgette, Debbie Kelly, Cindy McElroy. She is also survived by her brother, Joe Payne, sisters, Vickie Lutz, Cindy Hull and Katie Papineau, grandchildren, Jordan, Morgan, Ninah, Ashley, Logan, Lilly and Reagan, and 3 great-grandsons.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.