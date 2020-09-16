Troopers ask for help in fatal crash investigation

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for help in their investigation of an accident in Boonville over the weekend that killed a 42-year-old.
Cary Croniser of Boonville was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on crash at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 12 in the town of Boonville.
Troopers are asking anyone who saw the crash or who saw an erratically driven dark SUV on the highway at about that time to call them at 315-366-6000.
Croniser was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Sarah Stinebrickner of Boonville that was hit head-on by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Rakwan Marshall of Liverpool.
Stinebrickner, Marshall, and Marshall’s 19-year-old passenger were treated for their injuries at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica.
