At 102, veteran recalls World War II service

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - He’s a 102 year old World War II veteran, but this Chaumont resident says he feels like he can remember almost every step he took during his service.
His name is Glenn Dodge and he retired at the rank of major.
Dodge says he was sent to fight in World War II in 1944 as a member of the 84th Infantry Division, also known as the Railsplitters.
Dodge says his job wasn’t an easy one. He did reconissance, going behind enemy lines to gather information.
Dodge says it sometimes meant going to major lengths to get it.
“If you ought to capture some of the enemy to gain intelligence, well you have a combat patrol. Usually, I had four guys with me. And, try to capture some enemy soldiers - it is not having a tea party, I’ll tell ya,” he said.
Retired Army Reserve Major General Bob Kasulke recently honored Dodge with a coin, which Kasulke says signifies a soldier who has gone above and beyond during their service.
