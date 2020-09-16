Victims Assistance Center sends out call for donations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a call for help for the Victims Assistance Center in Watertown.
According to a letter sent to its supporters, grant funding provided by the state is being slashed because of COVID-19. Development Director Madelaine Taylor says the letter is a preventative measure to make sure the Victims Assistance Center can continue to provide services to both children and adults.
Taylor says services are still being provided and no employees have been laid off, but they may have to do both if they don’t receive more funds.
“I think as a community we need to ensure that VAC remains here. It’s been in the community for 40 years and it’s our goal to remain here for 40 more years,” she said.
Nearly 97 percent of the VAC’s budget comes from grant funding.
For more information on how to donate, visit vacjc.com.
