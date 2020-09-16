Wages go up at some retailers and fast food chains, but does it help part-timers?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several retailers and fast food chains are seeing pay hikes because of the pandemic - some temporary and some permanent.
Dunkin' has raised its starting pay, which now includes $2 in hazard pay, to $15.75 an hour for part- and full-time workers.
Hobby Lobby also announced a pay increase to $17 an hour earlier this week, but only for full time workers.
Other big box stores, like Target and Walmart, have also increased starting wages.
But The WorkPlace Executive Director Cheryl Mayforth says a lot of these pay hikes don’t always take part-time workers into account.
“When we talk about the number of part-time positions that are open, those positions are not going to pay the level people are going to need to sustain themselves,” she said.
Mayforth says The WorkPlace has many outreach resources that may help in finding a job during the pandemic.
