Bonnie Lynne Guyette Miller, 53, of Russell

RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bonnie Lynne Guyette Miller, 53, of County Rte 24, Russell, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 21 at 11:00 AM at North Russell Cemetery with Lay Minister Anne Davis officiating.
Bonnie was born April 6, 1967 in New Britain, CT and was a daughter of Alton “Ike” and the late Linda (Ray) Guyette. She was a 1985 graduate of Knox Memorial School in Russell and retired due to health in 2015 after 17.5 years of employment with Community Bank in Canton.
On August 3, 1985 she married Richard Miller in the Russell United Methodist Church with Rev. Dale Gardner as celebrant. The couple were married 35 years.
Surviving are her father, Alton “Ike” Guyette and companion Shirley Briggs of Canton; two sisters, Robin Guyette of Russell and Michelle “Mush” Loop and husband Gary of Degrasse; step-brother, Jeffrey John Clark of Appleton, WI; and a a niece, Skyler Rae Sanford and two nephews, Alex Guyette and Allen Michael Blackmer.
Bonnie was a member of the Russell Fire Department for 17 years, an avid NASCAR fan and she enjoyed sitting by the river at “Miller Park”. She was also very fond of her dogs.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Potsdam Humane Society.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
