Clark V. Tharrett, 96, of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Clark V. Tharrett, 96, passed away on Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with the comfort and support of his wife and family at his side.
Clark was born at home in Nicholville on January 28, 1924 to the late Vernon and Mildred (Russell) Tharrett. He attended school until about the 8th grade, not completing school because he was working and helping his family at home. He was a WWII Veteran who served his country in the US Navy. In 1945 he married Eldora Sochia and they had five children.
Clark was a good father and family man who always did his absolute best. The epitome of a hard-working provider; some may say work was his middle name. A true lumberjack: logging, cutting, splitting, and selling wood, a part time farmer, and he also worked on the railroad for a short time. In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting and playing cards, and genuinely loved being in the woods.
Clark was a member of the St. Regis Falls American Legion.
He is survived by his companion in life for 75 years, wife, Eldora; children, Patrick and Melody Tharrett of St. Regis Falls, Maxine Tharrett of Nicholville, Clark Tharrett Jr., of Nicholville, and Gordon and Elizabeth Tharrett of Dickinson; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Clark was predeceased by his son, Rodney; two sisters, Lorraine Bigelow and Dollena McLellan; and a brother Milton Tharrett.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Mound Hill Cemetery in Nicholville on Saturday October 3, at 11:00 AM. Because of Clarks great love of trees, his son, Clark Jr. will be handing out blue spruce seedlings from the Arbor Day Foundation to those that attend the service.
In lieu of flowers or donations his family has asked that if you wish to honor Clark, plant a tree in his memory. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
