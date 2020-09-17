Cuomo aide: NY won’t consider slashing budget until election

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The governor’s budget director said Wednesday it’s “premature” for some school districts to have laid off workers.
Budget director Robert Mujica told The Associated Press that New York will wait until after the November election to decide whether to slash state spending.
Mujica said the state has withheld $300 million in education funding -- a fraction of $26.4 billion in total school funding.
He said the state won’t withhold school aid due at the end of September.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has threatened a 20 percent permanent across-the-board cut to schools, hospitals and local governments if Congress doesn’t pass additional federal aid that could replace state revenues lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
