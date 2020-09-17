Fox News journalist to speak at United Way’s virtual town hall meeting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York will hold a virtual town hall meeting next week on justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.
The free online event features Fox News host Juan Williams, a Black journalist who has interviewed every president since Ronald Reagan.
United Way Chief Executive Officer Jamie Cox appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.
The virtual town hall meeting will take place on Thursday, September 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Zoom meeting is limited to 500 participants.
You can reserve a spot by registering at unitedway-nny.org. You can also find out more on the United Way’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.