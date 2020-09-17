‘Good, honest and frank’ sales tax talks begin in St. Lawrence County

By Keith Benman | September 17, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 4:05 PM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The negotiations were described as good, honest and frank.

St. Lawrence County Chair Joseph Lightfoot used those words as the county sat down Thursday morning to begin negotiations on a new plan to split sales tax revenue with towns, villages and the city of Ogdensburg.

A couple of weeks ago, city Mayor Mike Skelly put forth a new plan which takes a little money away from the county and gives it to municipalities.

“There was no consensus on it, but it was a start of negotiations,” said Skelly.

The current plan for the sales tax split is good for another year. A new deal would be good for the next 10 years.

