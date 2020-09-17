Heroin, cocaine and other drugs found during investigation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force have recovered heroin, cocaine and other drugs following a traffic stop in Watertown.
A Watertown police road patrol stopped a vehicle Wednesday night as part of an ongoing task force investigation in the city.
Inside the vehicle, officials found 680 individual doses of heroin, approximately 12 grams of cocaine, 7 doses of suboxone, 47 doses of buprenorphine and naxalone, digital scales, and $1,048 in cash.
Arrests are pending.
The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force was assisted by the Watertown Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.