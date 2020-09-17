GLEN PARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joyce A. Blair, 76, Glen Park passed away Tuesday evening, September 15, 2020.
Joyce was born in Syracuse on October 19, 1943, daughter of Andrew and Elizabeth Viscotha Bok. The family moved to Watertown and she was a 1962 graduate of Watertown High School. On February 27, 1965 she married Francis D. Blair at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Francour officiating. Mr. Blair passed on July 30, 2018.
She clerked at Murray’s Hardware for thirteen years, but her favorite job was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Joyce enjoyed gardening and her flowers, cooking, collecting clocks, and in her earlier years, painting. She was well known for her Halloween popcorn balls and her love of stray cats.
She is survived by her three children, Joyce E. Alberry and husband Sam, Watertown, Andrea M. Cronce, Gouverneur, and Christopher F. Blair and wife Jennifer, Brownville; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren with one on the way; brother Richard Bok and wife Barbara, Cayuga; two sisters, Elaine Bok, Myrtle Beach, SC and Carol Jennings and husband Rick, Watertown; sister-in-law Alvina Bok, Spencerport; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband, Joyce was predeceased by her brother Andrew Bok and her sister Betty Bok.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 21, from 5 - 7 PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, at 11 AM at North Watertown Cemetery followed by a Celebration of her Life at the Glen Park Fire Department. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance at the calling hours, the graveside service, and the celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce’s name may be made to either SPCA of Jefferson County, PO Box 531, or Glen Park Fire Department, 630 Main St., Glen Park, both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
