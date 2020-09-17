Man allegedly drives at brother, then smashes brother’s vehicle

LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of driving his vehicle at his brother and ultimately smashing his vehicle into his brother’s.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 40 year old James Derouin allegedly did about $2,000 in damage to his brother Richard’s Jeep Renegade.
Deputies say the incident happened Tuesday evening in the town of LeRay.
James Derouin was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.
He was arraigned in LeRay town court and released on his own recognizance.
